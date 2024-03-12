Road ministry sanctions Rs 6,621.6 cr for the construction of eight stretches on NH-913

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 6,621.62 crore for the construction of eight stretches on National Highway-913, designated as the Frontier Highway.

Advertisment

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a series of posts on X said the comprehensive project spans a total length of 265.49 km.

Gadkari said encompassed within this initiative are package 1, 3, and 5, covering the Huri-Taliha section, two packages on the Bile-Migging section, package 2 & 4 managing the Kharsang-Maio-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar section, and package 1 focusing on the Bomdila-Nafra-Lada section.

The minister said the development of these highway stretches holds promise for enhanced connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic growth in the region.

Advertisment

The construction of the Frontier Highway is anticipated to curb migration and facilitate reverse migration towards the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

In a separate post on X, Gadkari said MoRTH has approved an allocation of Rs 1,346.81 crore for the expansion of the existing two-lane paved shoulder, spanning from the Tamil Nadu/Andhra Pradesh border to Puttur (20.03 km) on National Highway-716.

This project involves upgrading it to a four-lane configuration with paved shoulder, he added.

According to Gadkari, this development aims to transform the specified stretch into a fully access-controlled corridor, playing a crucial role in linking the sacred cities of Tiruthani and Tirupathi. PTI BKS TRB