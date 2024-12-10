Road projects crucial for Rajasthan tourism: Nitin Gadkari

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced new road projects worth Rs 30,000 crore and appealed to the state government to give 40 per cent of the developed land near the proposed north Jaipur bypass to farmers.

While speaking at the Rising Rajasthan summit, Gadkari said that road infrastructure is crucial for Rajasthan tourism.

The minister said that the 110-km-long northern Jaipur Ring Road entailing an investment of Rs 6,500 crore has been approved.

"The land price increased five times after the construction of roads. I requested you (Rajasthan government) earlier. You make a new Jaipur with the Jaipur Development Authority there. There is another good scheme. Give 40 per cent of the developed land to farmers. They will also get a lot of money," Gadkari said.

The minister said that Kotputli to Agra Greenfield expressway with an outlay of Rs 6,800 crore will be completed by September.

"Jaipur, Kishangarh, Jodhpur to Amritsar greenfield highway-- Rs 12000 crore. We are preparing a DPR (detailed project report). Very soon we will start its work," Gadkari said. PTI PRS MR