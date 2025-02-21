Road projects worth Rs 3 lakh cr will be completed in Kerala, says Gadkari

Kochi, Feb 21 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said road projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore will be completed in Kerala during his regime, including Rs 50,000 crore worth upcoming projects.

Addressing Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) virtually, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said the road sector is important for the state and also highlighted growth potential of tourism.

Kerala has been making substantial efforts to develop its infrastructure.

Gadkari said the ministry has completed road projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in the state and there are ongoing projects worth Rs 60,000 crore.

"I am very happy to announce new projects for Kerala... the road sector is very important... we have 31 upcoming projects of 896 kilometre costing Rs 50,000 crore," the minister said.

Stressing that the Union government will support all kinds of developments in the state, Gadkari, also a senior BJP leader, said that in the road sector, "at least in my regime, we will complete projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore in Kerala". PTI RAM ARM ANU ANU