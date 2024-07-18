ROADIS India leverages Zoho Creator to develop low-code Incident Management System

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) ROADIS India has adopted Zoho Creator as a low-code application development platform to create an Incident Management System for its India operations, according to a release.

The Incident Management System (IMS) has significantly enhanced ROADIS India's approach to safety, maintenance and overall highway operations management, boosting productivity significantly, it said.

"ROADIS India transforms highway incident management with Zoho Creator," the release said, adding that the move aims to significantly improve road safety and boost overall productivity.

*** 49 pc ransomware attacks target energy, water sectors: Report * Around 49 per cent of ransomware attacks targeted organisations in the energy and water sectors in a year, a report said on Thursday.

The energy and water sectors reported increasingly longer recovery times. Only 20 per cent of organisations hit by ransomware were able to recover within a week or less in 2024, compared to 41 per cent in 2023 and 50 per cent in 2022, Sophos said in a report.

The report said, "49 per cent of ransomware attacks against energy and water sectors started with an exploited vulnerability." "Data for the state of Ransomware in Critical Infrastructure 2024 report comes from 275 respondents at energy, oil and gas, and utilities organisations," it added. PTI MBI ABI SHW