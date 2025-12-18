Roads paving way for economic development, attracting investment, says MP minister

Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Roads are no longer merely a means of transportation, but are fast becoming a strong foundation for economic development, avenues for investment, and new opportunities, said Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Rakesh Singh on Thursday.

He announced that six major expressways and 'Pragati Path' (progress pathway) projects, totalling 3,368 kilometres and costing Rs 36,483 crore, will be constructed in the state over the next three years.

"The state's roads are no longer merely a means of transportation, but are becoming a strong foundation for economic development, investment attraction, and new opportunities," the minister said at a press conference.

At the press meet, Singh highlight achievements of his department on the occasion of completion of two-years in office and shared information on the current status of the state's road infrastructure and development plan for the next three years (2025-2028).

Elaborating on new road projects to be executed over the next three years, he said these include the Narmada Pragati Path, Vindhya Expressway, Malwa-Nimar Vikas Path, Atal Pragati Path, Bundelkhand Vikas Path, and Madhya Bharat Vikas Path.

"The total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 36,483 crore, and most of them are targeted to be completed by June 2028. Their completion will reduce travel time, improve road safety, and provide a new impetus to industrial, agricultural, and tourism activities," he noted.

Detailing major changes underway in the highway sector, the minister informed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build 948 km of new roads at a cost of about Rs 28,000 crore.

These new highways will strengthen interstate connectivity, boost logistics capabilities, and attract industrial investment, Singh maintained.

He said the 1,770-kilometer-long Greenfield Expressway and mega corridor projects passing through Madhya Pradesh will help in accelerating the state's economic growth.

Strategic road corridors such as Gwalior-Nagpur, Indore-Bhopal, and Jabalpur-Bhopal will provide a new impetus to MP's development, the minister maintained.

Singh noted that Madhya Pradesh is the first state to develop a tiger corridor in collaboration with the NHAI. This project sets a fine example of maintaining a delicate balance between road construction and wildlife conservation.

As part of the project, underpasses, slow-traffic zones, and wildlife-safe design will be adopted in forest areas, ensuring a balance between tiger movement, tourism, and local connectivity. This will also boost eco-tourism and local economy, Singh opined.

Discussing Road Development Corporation's projects, the minister stated that several ventures are proposed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) over the next three years.

These include five major projects totalling 285 km to be undertaken in the next six months with an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore. These projects will provide an impetus to regional logistics, agriculture, and trade, added Singh.

Prioritising rural connectivity, the minister said 822 new roads, totalling 11,310 km, will be constructed over the next three years, connecting every village in the state to key markets.

The government is committed to ensure quality, time-bound completion and adoption of cutting-edge technology when it comes to building roads, Singh insisted.

"This action plan of the PWD will lay the foundation for a new era of speed, safety, and prosperity in Madhya Pradesh," he asserted. PTI MAS RSY