Roadshow for Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 held in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) A stakeholders' engagement and roadshow for Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 was held in Kolkata on Wednesday, bringing together senior officials from public sector undertakings and industry representatives.

The mega electricity event will be held from March 19 to 22 in New Delhi under the theme "Electrifying Growth. Empowering Sustainability, Connecting Globally".

During the roadshow, senior officials from key power sector PSUs and industry stakeholders discussed India's evolving electricity landscape and outlined the vision and objectives of the event, a statement said.

The summit is an initiative led by the Ministry of Power and the industry and is being coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC India) with joint support from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd as the nodal agency, along with NTPC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), REC and NHPC.

Representatives from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) were also present at the programme, a statement said.

The summit aims to bring together global policymakers, industry leaders, technology providers, investors and experts to deliberate on the future of electricity systems, spanning generation, transmission, distribution, storage and smart consumption, it said.

The event is expected to feature over 50 high-level conference sessions with more than 300 speakers, alongside participation from around 1,000 delegates, over 500 exhibitors and more than 25,000 visitors, making it one of the largest electricity-focused platforms globally, the statement added. PTI BSM BDC