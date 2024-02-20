Roadshow for coal gasification projects on Wednesday

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The coal ministry will on Wednesday hold another roadshow in a bid to push coal gasification projects.

The roadshow will be held in Mumbai.

"After a successful and enthusiastically concluded industry interaction on February 16, 2024, in Hyderabad, focusing on the scheme for promotion of coal/lignite gasification projects, Ministry of Coal...is poised to conduct another roadshow on February 21, 2024," the ministry said in a statement.

Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena will be the chief guest for the event.

The event aims to nurture the growth and widespread adoption of coal, lignite gasification projects throughout the country.

It will convene key stakeholders, including policymakers, licensors, EPC agencies, PMC consultants, industry frontrunners, and investors, to discuss the opportunities and hurdles associated with coal/lignite gasification projects, the statement said.

"Participants will engage in insightful conversations, exchange best practices, and explore avenues for collaboration to propel the growth of gasification initiatives." The government had earlier said that rolling out a policy to provide financial support for coal gasification projects was one of its various priorities for the coal sector.

The Union Cabinet had earlier approved a Rs 8,500 crore incentive scheme for coal gasification projects. The adoption of gasification technology in India is expected to reduce the country's reliance on imports of natural gas, methanol, ammonia and other essential products.

India aims to establish coal gasification and liquefaction capacity of 100 million tonne by 2030.