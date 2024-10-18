Roadways Solutions India Infra gets projects worth Rs 4,700 crore in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL) on Friday said it has secured projects worth Rs 4,700 crore for Pune Ring Road as well as Jalna-Nanded Expressway from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC).

The infrastructure company in a statement said the Pune Ring Road project aims to enhance connectivity within the Pune metropolitan area, addressing the increasing traffic demands and contributing to regional economic development.

This project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve safety for commuters, it added.

Concurrently, the company said, Jalna-Nanded Expressway will facilitate smoother transportation between these two vital cities, promoting trade and enhancing accessibility in Maharashtra.

The statement said with this new addition to its portfolio, RSIIL's order book has now surpassed Rs 10,000 crore.

Ameet H Gadhoke, Managing Director of RSIIL, said, "Our focus remains on contributing to India's transportation network while ensuring sustainability and innovation in all our endeavours." RSIIL is a infrastructure company based in Pune, Maharashtra. PTI BKS HVA