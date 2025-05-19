Robotics, VR to revolutionise hospitality sector as UAE aims to welcome 39 million visitors annually by 2030

Abu Dhabi, May 19 (PTI) As the UAE seeks to welcome 39 million visitors annually by 2030, its hospitality industry is turning to cutting-edge technology such as robotics and immersive technologies, which are poised to redefine both the guest experience and hospitality education.

Though we have examples of hotels from Japan that are fully staffed by robots, the focus of high-touch markets like the UAE seems to lean towards hybrid human-robot service models.

Dr. Edmund Goh, Assistant Dean, Research and Innovation at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy Les Roches (ADHA LR), emphasised how the UAE’s tourism strategy — looking at the creation of 178,000 new jobs by 2030 — is driving the need for technological integration to boost operational efficiency.

The hospitality education institutes in the UAE are gearing up to introduce robotics and immersive technology like virtual reality (VR) to ensure students are not left behind and are industry-ready by the time they finish their education.

Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy Les Roches, founded through a partnership between Les Roches Global Hospitality Education and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, is at the forefront of research and innovation in hospitality education.

“Robotics has been around for the last two decades in the industry. However, there has always been pushback from the industry and customers. Customers paying to go to hotels do not want to interact with a robot; they always prefer to speak to a human being. And from the industry's perspective, they always believe in providing that level of service... Robotics will coexist with, rather than replace, people," said Goh.

Facing a national vision to fill 1,70,000 hospitality jobs, Les Roches has zeroed in on automation to boost operational efficiency while preserving premium service standards.

"Robots can handle check-in queues or deliver amenities in housekeeping, so that our graduates become managers of robots, not victims of them... The other thing that we are exploring is the idea of robot valet parking. We believe that by doing this, we will not only help to produce the workforce, but we upskill the workforce. Valet attendants become valet managers," adds Goh.

He said that ADHA LR is in talks with a major UAE-based robotics firm, with plans to implement robotic systems within three to six months, beginning with concierge and housekeeping bots.

Alongside robotics, in what seems like bridging the gap between fiction and reality, the institute is working on training students through virtual reality by creating various scenarios like the fictional Holodeck technology of the popular TV series Star Trek.

Goh said the academy was exploring immersive VR simulations to prepare students for real-world challenges — from boardroom negotiations to destination marketing.

“We do not believe that the role of virtual reality and robots will replace what we are doing. The virtual reality aspects can increase the soft skills… We believe that the role of interpersonal skills, soft skills, and management skills could be facilitated and improved through virtual reality. What we are trying to do with the virtual reality technology is to provide simulations for students to go through, whether it's in a board meeting or handling guest conferences,” Goh told PTI.

Applications of VR at the academy will include destination simulations and interview training modules to boost students’ confidence in job placement scenarios.

“A hotel simulation software is also on the horizon, where students will manage a 125-room virtual hotel, making decisions on marketing, renovations, and guest satisfaction using real-time data,” he informed.

As the UAE positions itself as a global tourism leader, institutions like Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy Les Roches are ensuring the hospitality workforce is not just tech-aware but tech-empowered, he said.

Once again, allaying the fears that robots may replace the human workforce, Goh said: “We’re not training them to programme robots. We’re training them to be the end-users—managing robots, using VR, and leading innovation in the hospitality sector.” The academy offers a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Global Hospitality Management degree, launched in September 2024, and a Master of Science (MSc) in International Hospitality Management degree, likely to be launched in September 2025.

The academy is also scheduled to launch a Master of Science (MSc) in Sports Management and Events degree in September 2026.