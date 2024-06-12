Robust framework needed for regulating methanol, says Punjab Excise Minister

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday stressed the creation of a robust framework for monitoring and regulating the interstate movement of methanol to avert any hooch tragedy.

He asked his department officials to formulate a strong enforcement mechanism in consultation with the Union government to monitor the sale and movement of methanol, especially regulating the online sale of the chemical. Methanol is used in industrial products.

"This initiative is pivotal in preventing the diversion of methanol for the production of illicit alcohol, which can lead to hooch tragedies," Cheema said in an official statement.

Giving details of the enforcement activities of the department during April and May 2024, additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner (taxation) Vikas Pratap Singh apprised the minister that 14,011 litres of illicit liquor and 3,450 litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) were seized.

Besides, 16,79,907 litres of 'lahan' (raw material used for making illicit liquor) was seized, said Singh.

He said excise officers have been carrying out intensive operations against the smuggling of liquor, ENA and other excise-related crimes. PTI CHS BAL BAL