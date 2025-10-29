Robust, globally competitive manufacturing sector key to raise share in GDP: Niti report

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A robust, globally competitive, and technologically advanced manufacturing sector is required to push up its contribution to the GDP to 25 per cent and generate over 100 million jobs, NITI Aayog said on Wednesday.

At present, the manufacturing sector contributes 15-17 per cent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP), it said.

The Aayog, in a report titled 'Reimagining Manufacturing: India's Roadmap to Global Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing', further cautioned if India were to sustain the current levels of growth in manufacturing, there would be a significant gap of USD 5.1 trillion by 2047 against the targeted point of arrival.

"A robust, globally competitive, and technologically advanced manufacturing sector is required to achieve the vision of a 25 per cent contribution from manufacturing to the GDP and evolve into a high-value-added, innovation-led industrial powerhouse, integrated deeply into global value chains," it said.

Historically, manufacturing has contributed 15-17 per cent to India's GDP, a figure significantly lower than that of East Asian economies like China and South Korea, where manufacturing accounted for over 25-30 per cent during their peak development phases.

"For India to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, elevating the share of manufacturing to 25 per cent of GDP is crucial not only for sustaining high economic growth but also for creating quality employment at scale," it said.

The report said while India has made significant strides in simplifying business processes, advanced manufacturing presents new regulatory demands.

Sectors emerging in the new advanced manufacturing era will require streamlined approval mechanisms for modern technology applications, clear IP regimes, especially for cross-border collaborations in high-tech joint ventures or R&D-led investments and cost-effective access to energy especially green and reliable energy, industrial infrastructure with ready access to high-speed data, utilities, and modern logistics hubs, it said.

The Aayog is of the view that India's manufacturing sector is constrained by gaps when compared with those in peer nations, including inadequate infrastructure in industrial corridors, shortage of highly skilled talent, low investment in research and development, and fragmented supply chains that limit scale and efficiency.

The Aayog said it has identified Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Advanced Materials, Digital Twins and Robotics as high-impact enablers to create a world-class manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Releasing the report, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "If India has to achieve exponential growth, it cannot come from business-as-usual. Frontier tech is the marriage of science and technology, and when this Union enters manufacturing, it drives automation, efficiency, and global competitiveness." Fadnavis added that Maharashtra will be the first state to fully align with the National Mission on Manufacturing and become the global hub for advanced manufacturing.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said, "India's economic ascent inextricably hinges the strength of our manufacturing sector, but incremental change will not suffice.

He added that this roadmap sets a decisive, time-bound course to become an advanced manufacturing powerhouse by 2035, integrating frontier technologies to build precision, resilience, and sustainability into our manufacturing DNA, creating globally competitive 'Made in India' identity.