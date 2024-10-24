Robust regulation needed to manage AI, other advanced technologies, says F5 official

Singapore, Oct 24 (PTI) Robust regulatory regime is needed to manage advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, which are crucial for economic growth, said Mohan Veloo, chief technology officer for Asia Pacific and Japan at Seattle-headquartered F5.

“India, like other countries, faces challenges with data regulation,” Veloo said, observing that intensified efforts are being undertaken by regulators to protect data and keep them in the country.

“We’re seeing (an increasing number of) data centres and centres of excellence being built to support AI for the local market. There’s also increasing regulation around AI,” Veloo told PTI.

Referring to AI factory boom, he said like other countries India too is investing heavily in data centres to ensure that the technology is home-grown and managed domestically.

“It’s a new wave of development,” added Veloo, pointing to the F5’s response to AI demand in India through offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Noida.

Observing that there is no shortage of talent in India, he said the Indian government is aware of the need of nurturing the talent for the world and is ensuring that investors are comfortable while investing in the country.

Veloo was here to participate in the Cyber Week ended on October 17, 2024.

F5, a global leader in multi-cloud application security and delivery, inaugurated its new engineering centre in Bengaluru in May last year. F5 India was incorporated on October 13, 2016. PTI GS ANU ANU