Roche Pharma commits 1.5 billion Swiss franc investment in India over next five years

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Swiss healthcare major Roche Pharma is committing to invest 1.5 billion Swiss Franc in India over the next five years, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Prosperity Summit here, Roche Pharma Area Head CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Turkiye, Russia and Indian Subcontinent) Francois du Toit said the company's investment underlines a long-term commitment to the Indian market.

"We currently have over 5,000 employees in India. We commit to investing 1.5 billion Swiss Francs at a minimum into our core businesses over the next five years," du Toit said.

The company sees India not only as an important market, but also as a hub for innovation, he added.

The company's investment will go into three critical areas, including R&D, he said.

Roche would also be working with Ayushman Bharat and several other schemes to bring its innovative products to as many patients in India as possible, he added.

India's free trade agreement (FTA) with the four-nation bloc, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comes into effect from Wednesday.