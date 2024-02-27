Roche Pharma launches multiple sclerosis treatment drug in India

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Roche Pharma India on Tuesday launched a drug for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), expanding its neurology portfolio to cater to unmet needs of patients grappling with the disease.

Advertisment

The company has introduced Ocrevus (Ocrelizumab) which is the first and only approved disease modifying therapy for both Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS) and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS).

Patients on Ocrevus have the highest persistence and superior adherence to treatment because of its twice yearly (once every six months) dosing which is preferable for most patients compared to more frequent (monthly) injections.

"The introduction of Ocrevus represents a pivotal moment in the management of multiple sclerosis in India," Roche Pharma India CEO and Managing Director V Simpson Emmanuel said.

Boasting formidable efficacy, streamlined administration, and a long-term safety record, Ocrevus instils fresh optimism in individuals grappling with this formidable neurological condition, he added.

The majority of individuals are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis between the ages of 20 and 40, making the disease a leading cause of non-traumatic disability in younger adults. PTI MSS DR