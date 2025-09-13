Roche Pharma partners with 10 govt hospitals to bolster clinical trial capabilities in India

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Roche Pharma on Saturday said it has partnered with ten government hospitals to strengthen clinical trial capabilities in India.

Under the initiative, nearly 400 professionals have been trained, comprising investigators, ethics committee members and other resources as per global Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards.

"By equipping leading government hospitals with global-standard clinical trial capabilities, we are helping to bring innovations faster to India. This is a crucial step toward building equitable healthcare and shaping treatments that are relevant for India," said Sivabalan Sivanesan, Country Medical Director, Roche Pharma India.

The Advanced Inclusive Research (AIR) Site Alliance is Roche's flagship global initiative designed to expand access to clinical trials for underrepresented populations.

Already implemented in the US, the UK, Canada, and Africa, the AIR Site Alliance is now active in India.

India accounts for 17 per cent of the world's population and 20 per cent of the global disease burden, yet fewer than 4 per cent of global clinical trials are conducted in the country.

The Initiative aligns with CDSCO priorities to boost participation of government sites in Phase 3 and 4 trials. PTI MSS MR