Rockwell Automation to open new manufacturing facility in Chennai

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) US-based Rockwell Automation plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Chennai, which is likely to be opened in the first half of the next year, the company said on Wednesday.

The new facility will be the fourth manufacturing plant of Rockwell Group in India.

"Rockwell is investing in India by expanding its manufacturing presence and building a new factory in Chennai. The facility will be located in the same industrial park as Rockwell’s CUBIC manufacturing facility to help maximise supply chain resilience and create additional career opportunities for employees.

"The facility in Chennai is expected to open in the first half of 2025, and will employ about 230 workers by the end of the year," the company said in a statement.

The new facility planned over a 98,000-square-foot area will help Rockwell build a more resilient, agile, and sustainable supply chain in the Asia Pacific region and around the globe, it added.

"We selected this location because we can create synergies with our existing CUBIC facility and increase agility and productivity in the region. We are excited about building our presence in India, optimising our manufacturing on a global scale, and enhancing the future of industrial operations in this growing market," Rockwell Automation Managing Director - India Dilip Sawhney said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL