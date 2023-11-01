Rohit Rishi assumes charge as Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday said Rohit Rishi has assumed charge as Executive Director of the bank.

Advertisment

He replaces A B Vijayakumar who retired on October 31, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

Prior to this, Rishi was Field General Manager (FGM) in Delhi with Indian Bank.

During career spanning over 28 years, Rishi has worked across the country in various positions such as Industrial Development Officer, AGM MSME/Corporate Office, Chennai, Head of Bank’s flagship branch in New Delhi; DGM (Corporate Branch, New Delhi), FGM at Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

As General Manager he took active part in the amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank. PTI DP DP MR