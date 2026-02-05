Rohit Rishi assumes charge as MD of IIFCL

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) on Thursday said Rohit Rishi has assumed charge of Managing Director of the company.

Prior to assuming charge of the company, he served as executive Director at the Bank of Maharashtra.

Rishi brings with him over three decades of experience in the banking and financial services sector, IIFCL said in a statement.

IIFCL is a wholly-owned Government of India company set up in 2006 to provide long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects through the Scheme for Financing Viable Infrastructure Projects through a special purpose vehicle called India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd, broadly referred to as SIFTI.

The authorised and paid-up capital of the company stood at Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 9,999.92 crore, respectively, as on March 31, 2025. IIFCL has been registered as an NBFC-ND-IFC with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since September 2013 and follows the applicable prudential norms of the Reserve Bank of India. PTI DP DP DR DR