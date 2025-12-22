ROHM, Tata Electronics sign pact for semiconductor manufacturing in India

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Japanese semiconductor company ROHM Co has signed a strategic agreement with Tata Electronics to produce electronic chips in India for both domestic and overseas markets, a joint statement said on Monday.

Under the partnership, ROHM and Tata Electronics will establish a manufacturing framework for power semiconductors in India by combining ROHM’s leading device technologies with Tata Electronics’ semiconductor assembly and test capabilities.

In addition to the manufacturing business, both companies will leverage their sales channels and networks to create new business opportunities in the Indian market.

“ROHM Co and Tata Electronics have entered into a strategic partnership for semiconductor manufacturing in India for both Indian and global markets. This partnership aims to leverage the expertise and ecosystem of both companies in order to expand business opportunities for both ROHM and Tata Electronics,” the statement said.

As the first step in this collaboration, Tata Electronics will assemble and test ROHM’s India-designed automotive-grade Nch 100V, 300A Si MOSFET in a TOLL package, targeting mass production shipments by next year.

“The companies will also explore co-development of high-value packaging technologies in the future. Both companies will combine efforts to market the products manufactured through this collaboration,” the statement said.

The ROHM–Tata Electronics partnership will aim to build an ecosystem that includes design, development, and manufacturing – all within India.

“Through this partnership, we aim to expand our lineup of packaged products manufactured in India and help build a sustainable, region-based supply chain network.

"We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to meet the growing demand from Indian customers seeking domestically produced semiconductors. We also envision supplying jointly manufactured products to the global market,” Kazuhide Ino, Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer, ROHM Co Ltd, said.

Tata Electronics is building India's first commercial Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with a total investment of USD 11 billion, and India’s first indigenous Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam, with an investment of USD 3 billion.

"ROHM brings deep domain expertise to this partnership. Through our semiconductor assembly and test facilities, Tata Electronics will deliver chip packaging services to support ROHM in creating products tailored for Indian and global markets," Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, Tata Electronics, said.