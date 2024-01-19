Rolls-Royce drives in Spectre; dealer expects luxury car sales to grow in India

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Sales of ultra luxury car brands like Rolls-Royce are set to be on the growth path only in India with the economy expected to expand further enabling a new set of customers for such models, as per Select Cars CEO Yadur Kapur.

Select Cars is the principal dealer of various luxury car brands in the country, including Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

The company on Friday introduced the Rolls-Royce Spectre, the company's first fully electric luxury sedan, with price starting at Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom).

"India is now a USD 3.5 trillion economy and we are growing. This year also we should be growing by about 6.5 per cent. The country is now the third largest car market globally, so the demand for luxury cars is only going to increase going ahead," Kapur told reporters here.

Rolls-Royce currently operates three showrooms in the country -- Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Kapur said Rolls-Royce customers range from business leaders to actors and professionals from multiple fields.

"Interestingly, what we have seen is that the average age of customers has come down Post-Covid. It is around 35 years now," Kapur said.

The cars are imported from the UK and the waiting period usually ranges between 6-8 months depending upon the model and the level of personalisation, he noted.

For Spectre, the company has received strong orders and the waiting currently stands at up to one year, Kapur said.

"When it comes to Rolls-Royce, we have doubled our sales in 2023 as compared with 2022. We have a very strong order pipeline for the year," Kapur said.

Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with a range of over 530 kilometres and can be charged fully in around five hours.

By the end of 2030, the entire product portfolio of Rolls-Royce will be fully electric. PTI MSS SHW