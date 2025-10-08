Rolls-Royce has deep ambitions to develop India as home market: CEO Tufan Erginbilgic

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Rolls-Royce has "deep ambitions" to develop India as its "home" market and foster strategic partnership riding on its technologies across land, air and sea domains, British defence major's CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said on Wednesday.

The comments by Erginbilgic, currently in Mumbai as part of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's delegation, assumed significance against the backdrop of India looking at forging a partnership with the UK for co-development of a jet engine to power its next generation of fighter jets.

Rolls-Royce is among a very select group of companies globally that produce engines for fighter jets.

It is learnt that India is seriously considering finalising the jet engine programme with the UK. In case the deal is firmed up, Rolls-Royce is expected to join hands with an Indian entity for the programme.

"We have deep ambitions to develop India as a home for Rolls-Royce, building on our strong and successful partnership," Erginbilgic said.

"Our competitively advantaged technologies across air, land and sea applications position us to successfully build in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that will accelerate India's progress towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India)," he said.

The UK-India 10-year vision document unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to London in July listed deepening collaboration in advanced technologies, complex weapons and co-development of jet engine advanced core technologies as priority areas.

The Rolls-Royce CEO described the UK and India as "natural partners" and that both nations are working in a win-win collaboration for the benefit of people on both sides.

"We are determined to be India's partner on its Atmanirbhar journey, driving further growth and promoting self-reliance, innovation and a global presence in critical industries," he said.

PM Starmer called Rolls-Royce a "symbol of British excellence".

"Their commitment to growing in India supports our Plan for Change -- driving economic growth at home, creating jobs, and strengthening UK-India ties," the British prime minister said, according to Rolls-Royce.

"Together with world-class businesses like Rolls-Royce, we're building a more prosperous future for both nations," he said.

The British leader, accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs and educationists, landed in Mumbai this morning on a two-day visit.

In a statement, Rolls-Royce said its unique portfolio of capabilities across civil aviation, defence and energy will enable it to grow its presence and partnerships in India and continue to "power, protect and connect" India for decades to come.

"Rolls-Royce's expertise aligns with India's ambitions for self-reliance in defence, for energy independence, and for growth in connectivity including through the creation of world-class AI infrastructure," it said.

"With a nine-decade long legacy and a growing footprint in India, Rolls-Royce has built a robust ecosystem of people, products, capabilities, and partnerships," the company said.

"The company is expanding in-country capabilities through strategic local partnerships and talent development, with the goal of at least doubling its supply chain sourcing from India by 2030," the statement said.

Rolls-Royce recently inaugurated its newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in India, which houses digital capabilities, enterprise services, and engineering teams supporting civil aerospace and defence.

"Positioned to become the company's largest capability hub, the centre will support global corporate functions across civil, defence, and power systems businesses while advancing digital and engineering expertise," the company said.

In addition to bilateral engagements, Erginbilgic will be meeting partners and customers in-country, it said.