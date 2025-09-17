Rolls-Royce opens expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Aerospace major Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said it has opened its newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.

The facility will house part of Rolls-Royce's global digital capabilities and enterprise services team, alongside engineering teams supporting civil aerospace and defence businesses, the company said in a statement.

"India is significant to Rolls-Royce's global journey of innovation and progress. This newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre reaffirms our commitment to India and will be our largest capability hub," Rolls-Royce plc Chief Financial Officer Helen McCabe said.

Stating that the company looks forward to continuing to strengthen local capabilities, developing talent and deepening partnerships in the country, McCabe said, "As we expand our footprint, our focus remains steadfast on building a future-ready ecosystem, where we can co-create solutions with our teams and partners and deliver greater value for customers in India, and worldwide." The centre will also advance the company's digital and engineering expertise, Rolls-Royce said.

This is in addition to the company's plans to double its sourcing from India over the next five years, accelerating the integration of Indian suppliers into its global supply chain, it added.

Rolls-Royce said it is undergoing a multi-year transformation to become a high-performing, competitive, resilient, and growing business.

It has made clear strategic choices, including to grow its business in India, and the strong financial results generated to date by this transformation are enabling investment in growth, including this new centre in Bengaluru, the company added. PTI RKL SHW