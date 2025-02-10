Rolls-Royce to double sourcing from India over the next five years

New Delhi: Aerospace major Rolls-Royce on Monday said it intends to double its supply chain sourcing from India over the next five years.

The company will seek to increase its sourcing of complex parts for advanced aerospace engines, naval propulsion systems, diesel engines and gas turbine engines as part of its plans to grow presence and participation in India's defence sector, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

Currently, the company said it sources a wide range of high-precision parts and engine components for its civil aerospace, defence and power systems businesses from a variety of Indian partners, without disclosing the overall value of the sourced products.

"India is fast emerging as a preferred hub for global sourcing, and we are looking to broaden our partnerships here to support both our business growth and the government of India's vision to 'Make in India for the world'," Rolls-Royce Chief Transformation Officer Nicola Grady-Smith said.

Stating that over the years, Rolls-Royce has helped bolster in-country manufacturing capabilities to meet the highest global quality standards, Grady-Smith added, "The focus is now on strengthening relationships with both existing and potential future Indian suppliers, to help develop capabilities to manufacture complex engine components locally for global markets."

Rolls-Royce said it has established an ecosystem of strategic partnerships, skilled talent, engineering and digital capabilities, service delivery, supply chain and manufacturing in India following a legacy of successful technology transfer for licensed production of various engines in the defence domain.

"India plays a significant role in our long-term strategy, both as a sourcing hub and as a strategic partner in advancing defence technologies...

"Strengthening the supply chain and enhancing ecosystem capabilities at this time will create a solid foundation for future co-production opportunities, and support India's vision of becoming a self-reliant defence powerhouse," Rolls-Royce (Defence) Executive VP for Business Development and Future Programmes Alex Zino said.

The company is committed to serving the needs of India's armed forces, and remains focused on participating in co-development opportunities for critical combat engine technologies, Zino added.

Rolls-Royce has joint ventures with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Force Motors, as well as long-standing relationships with Tata, Bharat Forge, Godrej & Boyce and others, for manufacturing and sourcing complex parts for its businesses in India.

It has over 2,000 high-skilled engineers working in-house and through outsourced agreements, contributing to global development programmes, the company said.