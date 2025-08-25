Romon Sebastian Louis new director of Balmer Lawrie's services biz

Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) Diversified PSU Balmer Lawrie on Monday said that Romon Sebastian Louis, executive director (logistics infrastructure and cold chain), has been elevated as director (services business) of the company.

Louis will be overseeing the logistics, travel and vacations businesses of the company, which functions under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

He also serves on the board of Balmer Lawrie subsidiary Visakhapatnam Port Logistics Park as a non-executive director, it said.

The Kolkata-headquartered company’s net profit during the April-June quarter rose by 19.53 per cent to Rs 55.93 crore compared to Rs 46.79 crore in the corresponding period last year. PTI DC RBT