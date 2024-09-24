Roombr launches digital classroom solution

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) Roombr, the Bengaluru-based bootstrapped class tech startup, on Tuesday claimed to have launched the world’s first patented digital classroom solution - Roombr Digital Classroom.

This innovative technology, developed in collaboration with Intel and Texas Instruments, aims to transform the learning environment nationwide, with an ambitious goal of reaching one million classrooms by 2026, they said.

Leading this game-changing launch is cricket legend Rahul Dravid, who has been announced as Roombr Digital Classroom’s brand ambassador, according to the company.

In a statement, the company said, "Roombr Digital Classroom’s state-of-the-art solution integrates cutting-edge hardware and software with AI-driven capabilities, creating an interactive and immersive learning experience. The hardware features large, 120-inch interactive screens that convert walls into gateways to education.

"Roombr features a powerful computing unit, equipped with i5/i7 processors, 16GB RAM, running on Windows 11 OS, that boasts an interactive screen that extends from 120 inches to 200 inches in HD, along with a dual camera setup, powerful speakers, a super sensitive mic, and 3D capabilities." Roombr app, powered by AI, allows students to engage with lessons in the classroom and at home.

The cloud-based platform ensures that students can access recorded lessons and study materials 24/7 along with assessment assignments powered by Roombr AI.

Roombr digital classroom enables personalised learning anytime, anywhere and helps improve learning outcomes, it added. PTI AMP AMP KH