New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Roomstory.ai, an AI-driven design and sourcing platform, has secured Rs 3 crore in pre-seed funding round led by Rukam Sitara Fund.

The Gurugram-headquartered company will deploy the funds to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, launch its website and mobile application, and grow its user base, according to a company statement.

The round also saw participation from Bella Vita Organic founder Akash Anand and Wolfpack Labs. PTI ANK SHW