Rourkela Steel Plant commissions ladle furnace

Rourkela (Odisha), Jun 12 (PTI) The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL on Thursday said it has commissioned a state-of-the-art Ladle Furnace 2D (LF#2D).

A ladle furnace is the second unit used to refine molten steel after it is produced in a primary furnace.

It was commissioned in Steel Melting Shop-II on Wednesday.

This achievement underscores RSP’s commitment to technological modernisation, enhanced productivity, and a strong culture of safety, the company said in a statement.

The newly operational LF#2D is a critical facility that will significantly boost productivity by ensuring a timely and efficient supply of liquid steel to the new slab caster alongside the existing ones.

Alok Verma, Director In-Charge, RSP, with additional charge of Durgapur Steel Plant & IISCO Steel Plant said, “Steel is not just what we make — it is who we are. RSP is truly proud of everyone’s sincere and hardworking efforts.” He also congratulated everyone associated with the project for the successful commissioning of LF#2D.

The LF#2D is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with a 30 MVA furnace transformer, a water-cooled ladle roof, a hydraulic roof-lifting system, advanced electrode handling assemblies, and a mechanised ferroalloy feeding system.

The commissioning process was executed with attention to safety and strict compliance with protocols, achieving a zero-incident record, the RSP said.