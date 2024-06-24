Route Mobile enables WhatsApp ticketing for Nagpur, Hyderabad, Pune metro services

New Delhi: Enterprise communication firm Route Mobile on Monday said it has partnered with Billeasy E Solutions to provide WhatsApp-based metro rail ticketing services in Nagpur, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Presently, 15 Indian cities have active metro services, and Route Mobile has now enabled WhatsApp-based ticketing services for four of them, including the Delhi Metro.

The company first launched the service for Delhi Metro in 2023.

To avail the service, users have to chat with the metro's official WhatsApp account, select 'from' and 'to' stations, specify ticket quantity, and pay via a preferred method. Upon successful transaction, users will receive QR tickets as a WhatsApp link.

Shares of Route Mobile settled 13.59 per cent higher at Rs 1,737 apiece on the BSE.