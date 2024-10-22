Route Mobile Q2 FY25 profit up 14 pc at Rs 101.27 cr

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Enterprise communication firm Route Mobile has reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 101.27 crore in the July-September quarter od this fiscal year.

The company's profit (attributable to owners of the holding company) stood at Rs 88.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,113.4 crore, up 9.73 per cent from Rs 1,014.6 crore in the quarter-ended September FY24.

Company chairman Guillaume Boutin said developments from the previous quarter indicated that the firm is on the right track, and asserted confidence in unlocking a higher value for its customers and stakeholders.

Seen quarter-on-quarter, profits rose by 28.9 per cent, but revenues saw a flat growth of 0.9 per cent.

"... We have posted our highest ever quarterly revenue, despite Q2 being a seasonally weak quarter. We remain very optimistic about our growth prospects in Q3 owing to the festive season ahead of us," Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD and Group CEO, Route Mobile Ltd, said.

Shares of Route Mobile were trading at Rs 1,535 apiece, down 1.55 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday. PTI ANK DRR