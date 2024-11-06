Royal Brunei Airlines launches direct flights to Chennai

Chennai, Nov 6 (PTI) Royal Brunei Airlines, the official airline of the Government of Brunei, has launched direct flights between the capital city Bandar Seri Begawan and Chennai to strengthen ties between the two countries, a top official announced on Wednesday.

Advertisment

An Airbus A320NEO, carrying passengers from Brunei, was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute upon its arrival in Chennai on Tuesday at 10.50 pm local time, Royal Brunei Airlines Chief Executive Officer Captain Sabirin bin Hj Abdul Hamid said.

The launch of this air connectivity also marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, he noted.

"India is a major market for aviation. The economy here is booming, and the aviation industry is also growing rapidly. There is a strong cultural connection between Chennai and Brunei," Hamid told reporters.

Advertisment

India ranks among the top 10 countries for tourist arrivals to Brunei, with around 4,000 Indians visiting the Southeast Asian country from January to September 2024. Approximately 14,000 Indians are employed across various companies in Brunei, he added.

Royal Brunei Airlines previously operated flights connecting Singapore and Kolkata, but that service was discontinued several years ago.

"Launching this new route is more than just a flight connection—it is a bridge between two nations. We are thrilled to open new opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Brunei and India. This route connects Bruneians and international guests to the vibrant city of Chennai and offers expanded travel options for Indians wishing to explore Brunei," Hamid said.

Advertisment

In response to a query, he mentioned that the airline plans to introduce similar flights between Bandar Seri Begawan and other Indian cities, including Delhi. "Our next destination in India is still under study. We may launch a flight connecting Delhi. We are analysing the market," he said.

The Chennai-Bandar Seri Begawan flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with an introductory fare of Rs 31,000 for round-trip tickets. This new route represents a significant expansion in Royal Brunei Airlines' global network, allowing passengers from Chennai to travel via Brunei to destinations such as Hong Kong, Manila, Seoul, and Melbourne.

The launch of the service also marks a historic step in strengthening cultural, economic, and people-to-people ties between Brunei and India, Hamid said.

Advertisment

Royal Brunei Airlines is represented in India by its network partner STIC Travel Group, led by Founder-Chairman Subhash Goyal, handling ticket bookings and visa processing for passengers traveling to Brunei.

Royal Brunei Airlines operates a fleet of five Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and seven Airbus A320NEOs in its network. PTI VIJ SSK KH