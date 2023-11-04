Royal Canin inks pact with EU firm GekkoVet to bring digital solutions to veterinarians

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Pets nutrition company Royal Canin on Saturday said it has partnered with European firm GekkoVet to bring the latest digital solutions and knowledge to veterinarians based in India and other emerging countries of Asia.

With the GekkoVet online diagnostic and treatment tool, veterinarians will have 24/7 on-demand access to a repository equivalent to over 80,000 pages of clinical source material, and the ability to match symptoms with over 33,000 diagnosis combinations, the company said in a statement.

The collaboration between two companies aims to help empower veterinarians by implementing a solution based on AI-assisted algorithms and science-backed information to provide vets with differential diagnoses related to patient-specific findings and offering corresponding treatment recommendations, it added.

"With this initiative, we are bringing extensive medical knowledge to veterinarians via GekkoVet's innovative technology. We are very proud to enable veterinarians to incorporate an advanced clinical decision-support tool into their daily practice. With the implementation of GekkoVet to help vets with diagnostic and treatment decisions, we are acting in service of our purpose: a better world for pets," said Satinder Singh, General Manager of Royal Canin India.

GekkoVet CEO Johanna Majamaa said the company's passion has always been to harness the latest technology to assist vets in diagnosing and treating pets according to evidence-based medicine and with confidence.

"This partnership with Royal Canin enables us to expand this technology to new frontiers, empowering more vets to access the AI-assisted clinical decision support tool for better pet care. We are excited and honoured to work together for the well-being of both vets and pets around the world," he added. PTI LUX HVA