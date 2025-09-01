Royal Enfield August sales up 55% at 1,14,002 units

New Delhi: Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday reported a 55 per cent jump in total sales to 1,14,002 units in August compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 73,629 units in August 2024, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month stood at 1,02,876 units against 65,623 units in August 2024, up 57 per cent, it added.

Exports rose 39 per cent to 11,126 units as compared to 8,006 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

"Our performance in August reflects a positive momentum as we step into the festive season, which traditionally drives strong demand in the domestic market. It is equally heartening to see our exports continue to perform well," Royal Enfield CEO and Eicher Motors Managing Director B Govindarajan said.