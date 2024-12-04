Royal Enfield commences operations at Thailand-based CKD plant

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Eicher Motors on Wednesday said Royal Enfield has commenced operations of a new CKD (Completely Knocked-down) assembly facility in Thailand.

Advertisment

Royal Enfild is a part of Eicher Motorts.

"Our strategic intent is to have an international expansion strategy of investing in markets with huge potential to grow. Thailand assembly plant caters to this vision," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said in a statement.

The new facility is the Royal Enfield’s sixth CKD assembly unit globally - after Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Advertisment

"We are confident that this (Thailand) facility will help us grow the mid-segment market here in Thailand while enabling us to efficiently cater to the growing demand in the region as well," Royal Enfield CCO Yadvinder Singh Guleria stated.

The new plant has an installed capacity of more than 30,000 units per year and will begin with the Thai market and will further cater to the region in a phased manner, the company said. PTI MSS DR