Royal Enfield posts 2% rise in sales at 76,187 units in January

Mumbai: Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield said on Thursday its total vehicle sales grew 2 per cent year-on-year to 76,187 units in January 2024.

Advertisment

The company had sold a total of 74,746 motorcycles in January 2023.

The domestic sales were up 4 per cent at 70,556 motorcycles last month compared to 67,702 units while exports declined 20 per cent at 5631 units from 7044 units in January 2023, it stated.

"Our recently launched motorcycles continue to perform well across markets, and we have had a great start to the new year. We are confident that we will sustain our growth momentum for months to come," said B Govindarajan, CEO at Royal Enfield.