Royal Enfield records highest-ever monthly sales in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Royal Enfield on Wednesday reported the highest-ever monthly sales in September at 1,24,328 units, an increase of 43 per cent as compared with 86,978 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 1,13,573 units last month as against 79,325 units in the year-ago period, up 43 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement. Exports increased 41 per cent year on year to 10,755 units last month as compared with 7,653 units in September last year, it added.

"It has been an incredible start to the festive season for us at Royal Enfield. We have registered our best-ever monthly sales volume and have crossed 1,00,000 plus retail volumes for the month," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.