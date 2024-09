New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a 5 per cent dip in total sales at 73,630 units in August as against 77,583 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Dometic sales were at 65,624 units last month as against 69,393 units in the year-ago period, down 5 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports declined 2 per cent to 8,006 units last month as compared to 8,190 units in August 2023, it added. PTI MSS HVA