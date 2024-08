New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported an 8 per cent decline in total sales to 67,265 units in July 2024 as compared to 73,117 units in the same month last year.

Its domestic sales fell 7 per cent to 61,208 units last month as compared to 66,062 units in July 2023, the company said in a statement.

Similarly, exports were down 14 per cent during the month under review to 6,057 units against 7,055 units in the year-ago period. PTI RKL SHW