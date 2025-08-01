Royal Enfield sales rise 31% to 88,045 units in July

New Delhi: Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 31 per cent increase in total sales to 88,045 units in July, compared to 67,265 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales were at 76,254 units last month as against 61,208 units in the year-ago period, up 25 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports rose 95 per cent to 11,791 units last month as compared with 6,057 units in July last year, it added.

"Our new range of motorcycles on the Sherpa 450 platform, and the new refreshed Hunter 350 are seeing excellent reception both in India and global markets," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

With a strong focus on product innovation, global outreach and community engagement, the company is confident of further consolidating its leadership in the mid-size motorcycle segment, he added.