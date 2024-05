New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent increase in total sales to 81,870 units in April as against 73,136 units in the same month a year ago.

Dometic sales were at 75,038 units last month as against 68,881 units in the year-ago period, up 9 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports rose by 61 per cent to 6,832 units last month compared with 4,255 units in April 2023, it added. PTI MSS MR