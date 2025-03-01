Royal Enfield sales up 19% in February, with 90,670 units sold

New Delhi: Royal Enfield on Saturday reported a 19 per cent year-on-year rise in total sales at 90,670 units in February.

The company sold a total of 75,935 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales were at 80,799 units, as against 67,922 units in February last year, up 19 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Similarly, exports jumped 23 per cent to 9,871 units last month compared to 8,013 units in February 2024.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said the growth was aided by the company's strong product portfolio.