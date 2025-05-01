Royal Enfield sales up 6% to 86,559 units in April

New Delhi: Royal Enfield on Thursday said its overall sales increased 6 per cent year-on-year to 86,559 units in April.

The company sold 82,043 units in April last year.

Domestic dispatches to dealers stood at 76,002 units last month, an increase of 1 per cent, as compared with 75,038 units in April last year.

Exports rose 55 per cent year-on-year to 10,557 units in April.

"After achieving the million unit sales milestone in the past financial year, this year is also off to a flying start," Royal Enfield MD and CEO B Govindarajan said in a statement.