Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 bike crosses 2 lakh sales milestone

New Delhi: Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Tuesday said its Hunter 350 model has crossed cumulative sales of 2 lakh units in less than a year of launch.

The company had launched the Hunter 350 model in August 2022 and touched 1-lakh sales mark in February 2023 and has completed the next 1 lakh units sales milestone in just five months since, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

"We are very proud that in less than one year since its launch the Hunter has amassed a proud community of more than two hundred thousand riders across the world. Not just in India, the Hunter 350 is increasingly growing in popularity across international markets as well," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

In India, the Hunter 350 has made rapid inroads into the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets as well, apart from the metros, the company said.

Globally, Hunter is available in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand in APAC; France, Germany, Italy and the UK in Europe; Argentina, Colombia and Mexico in LATAM and in Australia and New Zealand as well. It will soon be launched in Brazil, it added.