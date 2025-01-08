Royal Jordanian Airlines announces non-stop air services from Amman to Delhi & Mum

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Royal Jordanian Airlines on Wednesday announced the launch of its non-stop air services to Mumbai and Delhi from Amman, starting April 17.

While services to the financial capital will start from April 17, Delhi will be connected with Amman from September 17, the West Asian carrier said.

These new routes align with Royal Jordanian's growth and expansion strategy, focusing on positioning Jordan as a premier tourism destination for the Indian market and enhancing connectivity to over 45 global destinations, it said.

The new routes to Mumbai and New Delhi will be served by narrowbody A320neos in dual-class configurations -- economy and business -- with features such as in-flight entertainment, and WiFi services, it said.

"The launch of our new routes to Mumbai and New Delhi marks a significant milestone in our strategy to promote Jordan as a tourism destination for the Indian market," said Karim Makhlouf, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Jordanian Airlines.

Through these routes, the airline aims to showcase the unique experiences Jordan offers, he said.

The new direct connection between Jordan and India will also increase bilateral trade and economic link between the two countries, he added.

Amman, the hub of Royal Jordanian Airlines, will serve as a gateway for Indian travellers to Europe, North America, and the Middle East, providing seamless connections to a wide range of destinations, Royal Jordanian Airline said.

As part of its expansion plan, Royal Jordanian will introduce 19 new A320neo and Boeing 787 aircraft in 2025-26, the airline said.

In line with the "Explore Jordan" programme, the launch of these routes highlights Royal Jordanian's commitment to showcasing Jordan as a unique tourist destination for Indian travellers, the airlines said. PTI IAS TRB