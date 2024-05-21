Royal Orchid Hotels signs new luxury resort near Statue of Unity

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed 'Regenta Resort', a luxury 5-star property near the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat.

The 49-room property will be the 15th ROHL (Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd) branded hotel in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

"The opening of the Statue of Unity has created unique tourism opportunities for Gujarat's vibrant economy..

"We are delighted to announce Regenta Resort at Statue of Unity, consistent with our ambition of growing our company in every location around the country by offering guests quality hospitality experiences in locations that didn't exist until a few years ago," ROHL Chairman and Managing Director Chander K Baljee said.