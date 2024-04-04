Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property at Mumbai airport T2 terminal

New Delhi: Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a lease/revenue sharing agreement with MASA Hotels Pvt Ltd for an upcoming 300 rooms 5-star hotel at Mumbai airport T2 terminal.

Advertisment

The new property is slated for opening in late 2024. It has over 12 floors and features a banquet ballroom, meeting floor, grand lobby bar and 24-hour interactive food options, the company said in a statement.

The signing of the new property follows the recently announced 288 keys 5-star hotel in Surat, Gujarat. Both new properties will be part of the soon-to-be announced new upscale brand under 'ROHL Ownership', the company said.

IHCL signs new resort near Joka in Kolkata Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday said it has signed a new resort near Joka on Diamond Harbour Road, in Kolkata.

Advertisment

IBIZA, an IHCL SeleQtions, is a 130-keys urban resort spread over 11 acres. It will open in October 2025, the company said in a statement.

"This signing is another step in IHCL expanding its footprint in Kolkata, a thriving metropolitan state capital. It will address the need for getaway destinations at a short driving distance from the city, that will help tap into the increasing demand for both leisure as well as MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions)," said Suma Venkatesh, IHCL Executive Vice President at Real Estate & Development.

She said IHCL has collaborated with Merlin Group, a leading real estate group in East India for this resort.