Royal Sundaram General Insurance inks pact with Dvara KGFS

Chennai, Mar 13 (PTI) Private sector general insurer Royal Sundaram has partnered with non-banking finance company Dvara KGFS to offer its comprehensive suite of general insurance products, aimed at enhancing insurance penetration in rural areas of the country.

Through this partnership, 400 branches of Dvara KGFS (Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services) would offer the general insurance products of Royal Sundaram to its customers.

"This collaboration signifies our commitment to creating an ecosystem within the financial sector in general and in improving the insurance penetration in rural areas in particular. Our extensive suite of general insurance products will now be accessible across more than 400 Dvara KGFS branches, empowering customers with comprehensive, customized, and affordable solutions," said Royal Sundaram General Insurance Company Ltd, Managing Director Amit S Ganorkar in a statement on Wednesday.

"This venture is a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation and we are proud to align ourselves with Dvara KGFS," he said.

On the partnership with Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co Ltd, Dvara KGFS MD and CEO LVLN Murty said, "The partnership with Royal Sundaram enhances our range of offerings and strengthens our commitment to delivering value." "Providing access to the best-in-class general insurance products aligns with our mission of maximizing the financial well-being of every individual and micro-business in rural India. This collaboration reflects our dedication to creating lasting value for our customers and communities," Murty said. PTI VIJ SDP