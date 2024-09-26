Royal Thai renews VFS Global contract to handle visa applications in India

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) VFS Global on Thursday said Royal Thai Embassy has renewed its contract to handle visa applications in India.

Applications are accepted at VFS Global visa application centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune, VFS Global said in a statement.

VFS Global also offers drop box services to Tier II cities such as Agra, Amritsar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur and Siliguri.

"The renewal of the Thai visa contract highlights our business excellence, dedication to enhancing customer experience, and the strong trust from the 69 governments we partner with, including Thailand," VFS Global COO - South Asia, Yummi Talwar said.

*** HRAWI elects Waterfront Shaw Lavasa MD Jimmy Shaw as president * The Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) on Thursday said Waterfront Shaw, Lavasa, Managing Director Jimmy Shaw has been elected as the new President of HRAWI.

The appointment took place during HRAWI's 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Mumbai on September 21, the industry body said in a statement.

In his new role, Shaw will continue to lead HRAWI's efforts in spearheading various campaigns that cover critical facets of the hospitality industry, including food safety, regulatory advocacy, talent retention and development and sustainability.

"HRAWI been proactive in addressing key challenges, from simplifying GST compliance to tackling issues like cyber-bullying and talent shortages," HRAWI President Jimmy Shaw said. PTI SM SHW