RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group firm promises to enhance power consumers' experience in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of CESC Ltd and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is all set to take over the electricity distribution services in Chandigarh.

Advertisment

Building on its success in Greater Noida, Kota, Bikaner, and Bharatpur, the company is committed to offering the citizens of Chandigarh seamless and superior electricity service, supported by reliability, affordability, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the firm said on Tuesday.

The company highlighted new initiatives to improve consumer experience in the near future, says the steps will focus on providing citizens with improved access to services, faster complaint resolution, and a more streamlined approach to managing their electricity needs.

"We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and will uphold the highest standards of customer service throughout all our operations. In addition to launching 24/7 call center and WhatsApp services, the company will introduce a range of new services to further enhance customer convenience", the company said.

Advertisment

Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd last month received a letter of intent (LOI) for taking over 100% shares in a distribution company which is responsible for the power distribution and retail supply in Chandigarh UT.

The Chandigarh Administration is expected to hand over the assets of UT power department to the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group firm by January 1.

P R Kumar, President of Power Distribution at RPSG Group, says, 'With initiatives such as the 24/7 call center, WhatsApp service, Integrated Customer Care Office, and a focus on prompt resolution of complaints, we aim to transform Chandigarh into a model 'Future City,' setting benchmarks for sustainable urban energy solutions in India". PTI VSD MR