RPG Group appoints Anant Goenka as Vice Chairman

New Delhi: RPG Group on Tuesday said it has appointed Anant Goenka as the Vice Chairman.

Advertisment

In addition to his new role, he will continue to serve as the Vice Chairman of Ceat and Zensar Technologies.

"Anant's extensive experience, driving Ceat towards performance excellence over the past decade, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth for the RPG Group," RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka said in a statement.

This era is defined by rapidly evolving technology and Anant has the requisite skills and business instincts to herald change and make a difference in the way the group adapts to technologies, markets and consumers, he added.

Advertisment

Prior to being the Vice Chairman of Ceat and Zensar, Anant led Ceat as Managing Director & CEO through a highly transformative ten-year period, the statement said.

Anant began his career at Unilever and RPG group company KEC International before joining Ceat.

The USD 4.4 billion RPG Group has presence in various sectors including infrastructure, tyres, pharma and IT.