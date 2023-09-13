RPG Group sets up new biz arm Taabi Mobility for logistics solutions

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) RPG Group on Wednesday said it has set up a new business arm Taabi Mobility Limited to tap the growing demand for innovative fleet and logistics solutions.

This addition brings AI and IoT-enabled software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, designed to transform the logistics and fleet management landscape, the company said.

The company said its suite of specialised SaaS solutions is geared towards reducing fuel costs and improving vehicle uptime across various industries, including transportation, mining, telecommunications, and construction.

"This new business arm will allow us to meet the growing demand for innovative fleet and logistics solutions. Our goal is to help businesses establish smarter fleets and (thereby) meet customer demands more reliably," Taabi Mobility Chief Executive Officer Pali Tripathi said.

Taabi not only reduces costs but also enhances logistics efficiency and effectiveness, ultimately boosting profits, Tripathi added.

Currently available in India, Taabi Mobility is simultaneously preparing for its international launch, as per the company.

Its SaaS platform comprises modules for fuel management, control tower solutions, route optimisation, vehicle health monitoring, and driver behaviour analytics, contributing to an eco-friendly logistical ecosystem, it said.

Using the power of AI and IoT, the company enables businesses to optimise its fleet and logistics operations in real-time, it said, adding that by seamlessly integrating with onboard sensors and diagnostic tools, the platform provides invaluable insights through proprietary AI models. PTI IAS BAL BAL